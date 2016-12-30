Police search for University City bank robbery suspect

Police are searching for a man who tried to rob a bank in University City before he left without any money and robbed another bank on Friday.
The man entered Fifth Third Bank in the 8600 block of J.M. Keynes Drive, handed an employee a note demanding money but left before he got anything, police said.
The assailant then entered Woodforest Bank inside Walmart in the 7700 block of North Tryon Street on Friday afternoon. He demanded and received money.
Police released surveillance photos of the man.
Anyone with information about the cases or the assailant is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600 or the FBI’s Charlotte office at 704-672-6100.
