Man fatally stabbed during fight in Rowan County

A man was fatally stabbed early Saturday during a fight at a home in the Rowan County community of Cleveland, authorities said.
Deputies found Altereck Rashad Shields, 36, dead in the backyard of the home in the 100 block of Apex Lane. Deputies were called to the home at about 4 a.m.
After consulting with the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office, sheriff’s investigators arrested and charged Jermail Blake, 37, with felony voluntary manslaughter. Blake was jailed on a $250,000 bail.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
