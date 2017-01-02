Crime

January 2, 2017 7:34 PM

CMPD charges two in armed robberies of Hispanic stores

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have charged two men for their alleged involvement in three armed robberies from September and October.

CMPD’s armed robbery unit has charged Olvin Rivera-Lopez, 16, and Juan Alberto Flores, 25. Huntersville Police arrested the two men on Dec. 30 over their alleged involvement in a store robbery there.

The cases include a Sept. 2 daytime robbery of the La Villa business, at 3045 Freedom Drive; the Sept. 9 morning robbery of La Pachuquena business, at 7520 S. Tryon Street; and the Oct. 14 robbery of La Villa for the second time.

CMPD said anyone with information about the men should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

