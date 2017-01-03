Woman charged with exposing herself at barber shop, neglecting 4 kids

A 28-year-old mother of four is accused of exposing herself outside a barber shop in Rock Hill, S.C., The (Rock Hill) Herald reported.
Latigra Charell Ervin Heath of Rock Hill was charged with indecent exposure and four counts of unlawful neglect of a child/helpless person by a legal custodian, York County jail records show. Heath was in the jail on $25,000 bail on Tuesday.
The neglect charges stem from Heath being visible to her children during the incident, The Herald reported, citing a police report.
Heath is accused of exposing herself to a group of men outside the Gaston Barber Shop on Saluda Street, according to the newspaper. Heath told police she was being paid to clean the business dressed in red lingerie, The Herald reported. Officers told her to stop, because her four children and other residents could see her.
Later that afternoon, police received a call from a different person who reported that Heath was outside the business stripping. When officers arrived, they found the front door locked and saw Heath sitting inside the barber shop in red lingerie with her breasts exposed, The Herald reported.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments