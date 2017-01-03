Charlotte man arrested in undercover child sex sting

A Charlotte man was arrested on child solicitation and other charges after police said he arranged online to meet for sex with someone in Lincolnton he thought was a child.
Jeffrey Alan Churchwell, 51, was arrested last week after a month-long undercover operation in which Lincolnton police detectives posed as children on various social media sites.
“During the operation, detectives and Churchwell developed a dialogue in which an agreement was made for Churchwell to meet the child in Lincolnton in order to have an unlawful sexual relationship,” police said in a statement. “Churchwell arrived to the pre-determined location to meet the child where he was then arrested without incident.”
Police charged Churchwell with solicit a child for unlawful sex act by a computer and appearing to meet such child, third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of disseminate obscene material to a minor. Churchwell was in the Lincoln County Jail on Tuesday on $250,000 bail.
Anyone with information about Churchwell is asked to call Lincolnton police Detective Brent Heavner at 704-736-8900.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
