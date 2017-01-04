Union County mom vanishes with 5-year-old daughter

Authorities are searching for a Union County mom who vanished with her 5-year-old daughter.
Kristy Lynn Brooks, 35, defied a court order in June to turn daughter Autumn Raine Newberry-Rape over to the child’s father, Union County sheriff’s investigators said. The child’s father has not seen Autumn since December 2015, the sheriff’s office said.
Last week, a judge ordered that Brooks be taken into custody immediately and remain in custody until she complies with the June court order.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Brooks and her daughter is asked to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.
