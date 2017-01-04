Suspect in killing and burying of elderly man will not face the death penalty

A suspect accused of helping kill and bury an elderly Catawba County man will not face the death penalty, prosecutors announced in court Tuesday.
Prosecutors said they will not pursue capital punishment against Rodney Adam Ball, 27, of Cedar Bluff, Va., in the death of 78-year-old Benny Daniels.
The Catawba County District Attorney’s Office is not saying why capital punishment is not being pursed, but said Ball still faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.
Last month, prosecutors announced they will not seek the death penalty against Ball’s co-defendant and brother, Thomas Gregory Ball, 38, of Hickory.
The brothers remained in the Catawba County Jail without bail on Wednesday on charges of murder and conceal/fail to report a death.
Daniels’ body was found in October in a shallow grave on his property in the Long View community, five days after he’d gone missing.
Thomas Ball and Tabitha Lynn Harrison, 31, rented a basement apartment at Daniels’ home, Sheriff Coy Reid told Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV.
Harrison remains jailed on charges of accessory after the fact of murder, conceal/fail to report a death, felony larceny and possession of stolen goods, jail records show.
