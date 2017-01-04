Davidson police search for hit-and-run driver who injured woman

Davidson police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who hit a woman in front of PostNet in the 600 block of Jetton Street on Dec. 19.
The woman was hospitalized with multiple fractures after she was hit in the road at 1:45 p.m. by a gold Toyota Highlander. She was released from the hospital on Wednesday but faces six to eight weeks of recovery, police said.
Police on Wednesday released video footage of the Highlander.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to email Davidson police Detective Jay Stokes at jstokes@townofdavidson.org or call the Davidson Police Department at 704-940-9633.
North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
