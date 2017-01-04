Davidson police search for hit-and-run driver who injured woman

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement? Pause

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight

1:31 Panthers pack up Monday

1:00 Cam Newton after season-ending loss: I need a rest, time away

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

1:23 Curry Laksa at Co Charlotte