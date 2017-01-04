CMPD investigating fourth homicide of the year

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were investigating the fourth homicide of the year on Wednesday night.
Police said one person was pronounced dead after a shooting in the 6200 block of Stonefort Court in northwest Charlotte.
Police said they responded to a shots fired call at 7:10 p.m. and found a male victim with a gunshot wound. Medic took the victim to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was soon pronounced dead.
The victim’s name will be released once his family is notified, police said.
CMPD detectives were canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses late Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 704-432-TIPS (8477) or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
