CMPD investigating fourth homicide of the year

3:19 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to guilty verdict Pause

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

1:23 Dylann Roof target practice

2:03 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?

2:12 Detective recalls Outlaws massacre

2:12 Snowy forecast from WBTV First Alert Weather

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight