Guilty plea Thursday in 2014 murder of guidance counselor Maggie Daniels

The man accused of killing a popular Catawba County guidance counselor has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in her 2014 death.
Sharmon Odom plead guilty in Catawba County court Thursday morning in the death of Margaret “Maggie” Elizabeth Daniels. As a part of the deal, Odom will spend life in prison without parole. The deal was offered to Odom several months ago.
In court, Daniels’ mother told Odom, “You broke our hearts.”
Odom apologized in court to the family, saying he hoped what happened at the sentencing was the justice they wanted.
Daniels was killed in June 2014 and her body was found inside her apartment.
Odom was arrested more than a month later and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree sexual offense and first-degree kidnapping in Daniels’ death.
At the time of Daniels’ death, she and Odom lived in the same apartment complex.
In a search warrant, officers said they found Daniels’ body on the floor of the bedroom inside her apartment on June 28 around 10:30 a.m. Daniels was found wearing only a pair of shorts, with a yellow towel between her feet.
“Several items of furniture in the bedroom were damaged or askew, suggesting a struggle occurred in the bedroom,” the probable cause section of the warrant stated. Evidence suggested she had been strangled.
According to the warrant, a witness told investigators they saw Odom walking between Daniels’ apartment and the building next door. This was around noon the day before investigators found her body. The witness told investigators he thought it was odd because he'd never seen Odom there before.
Odom’s neighbor told investigators that Odom had mentioned Daniels numerous times in the past, saying that she was very attractive and he wanted to “get with” her.
Another man told police that Odom had once asked him if Daniels “dated black men” and once he found out that Daniels had a boyfriend said “it didn’t matter.”
Daniels’ boyfriend was in South Carolina at the time of her death.
