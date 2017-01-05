At the scene | CMPD, victim’s family seek answers in killing of 14-year-old son of Kannapolis officer

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and family members of 14-year-old murder victim Anthony Frazier held a press conference Thursday afternoon seeking answers in the teen’s death.
He is the son of a Kannapolis policeman, and was shot while in a relative’s car Monday night in northeast Charlotte. Frazier died the next day.
"It shattered an entire family"--uncle of Anthony Frazier pic.twitter.com/BukbHizwC9— Mark Becker (@MarkBeckerWSOC9) January 5, 2017
"We've Got a family who is grieving...we're talking about a 14 year old..."--Capt Cecil Brisbon pic.twitter.com/t1nP6STObr— Mark Becker (@MarkBeckerWSOC9) January 5, 2017
Uncle says Anthony was a leader, best friend to his little sister. Police need help identifying his killers. Crime Stoppers (704) 334-1600. pic.twitter.com/LRMZEDPpIC— CMPD News (@CMPD) January 5, 2017
Homicide Capt. Brisbon pleads for help for Frazier's family and every victim's family. Call Crime Stoppers if you have info (704) 334-1600.— CMPD News (@CMPD) January 5, 2017
Family members of Anthony Frazier ask for public's help is finding Anthony's killer. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/zicrzyw8Dr— RadBerky (@RBerkywcnc) January 5, 2017
Up to $15K in reward money for information that leads police to Anthony Frazier's killers. Crime Stoppers (704) 334-1600— CMPD News (@CMPD) January 5, 2017
Family of 14 year old shot and killed in E CLT pleads for information to help find his killers. CMPD Capt says"I'm speechless"after crime pic.twitter.com/5N1mRBYH7M— Mark Becker (@MarkBeckerWSOC9) January 5, 2017
CMPD asking for help in solving murder of 14-year old boy who is son of Kannapolis Police officer. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/SvYpf9UHid— RadBerky (@RBerkywcnc) January 5, 2017
Capt. Brisbon says Anthony Frazier was headed home from celebrating his birthday with family members, when he was shot. pic.twitter.com/PLmWzsCfnY— CMPD News (@CMPD) January 5, 2017
Can you help? CMPD needs info @ those who shot 14-year-old Anthony Frazier. Crime Stoppers:704-334-1600 pic.twitter.com/3vgiphpInU— CMPD News (@CMPD) January 5, 2017
Setting up for CMPD news conference on murder of 14- year old son of Kannapolis Police officer. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/nBi6npSm01— RadBerky (@RBerkywcnc) January 5, 2017
