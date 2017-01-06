U.S. Mail carrier accused of selling highly addictive opiate while mail was in her vehicle

A U.S. mail carrier is accused of selling a highly addictive opiate while mail was in her vehicle.
Michelle Barton Rogers, 39, of Statesville, was arrested at the main post office in Statesville on Wednesday by Iredell County narcotics investigators and U.S. Postal Inspector agents.
Barton is accused of selling Opana pills to an undercover narcotics investigator in eastern Iredell County, Sheriff Darren Campbell said Friday.
Barton was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, both felonies. She was jailed on $5,000 bail.
Barton was arrested after sheriff’s drug investigators learned she was selling prescription Opana pills, Campbell said.
According to the drug’s website, Opana is a pain killer that exposes patients and other users to the risks of opioid addiction, abuse and misuse, “which can lead to overdose and death.”
The drug’s manufacturer, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., urges doctors to prescribe Opana only to patients for whom alternative treatment options, such as non-opioid analgesics and immediate-release opioids, are ineffective or not tolerated.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
