U.S. Mail carrier accused of selling highly addictive opiate while mail was in her vehicle

1:59 Family pleads for tips in killing of teen Pause

2:10 Malcolm Graham talks about Charleston killings

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?

3:53 WBTV First Alert Weather forecasts snow is on the way

0:43 Charlotte residents prepare for weekend snow

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

0:54 CLT prepares for winter storm

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

1:16 David Beckham announces plans to bring MLS team to Miami