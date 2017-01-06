5 hurt when car collides with light rail train

Five people were hurt when a car collided with a light rail train during rush hour on Friday afternoon at Old Pineville Road and South Boulevard, Medic reported.
Two patients were taken to Carolinas Medical Center and three to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. All had minor injuries, according to Medic.
The car was trying to get through no-crossing signals when it was hit, WSOC-TV reported.
The wreck happened at about 5:30 p.m. at the Scaleybark station, which is opposite Scaleybark Road, across South Boulevard at Old Pineville Road.
Joe Marusak
