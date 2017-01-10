Memorial service set for murdered teen son of Kannapolis policeman

A memorial service is set for Wednesday afternoon for a Kannapolis policeman’s 14-year-old son, who was shot to death in Charlotte last week.
The service for Anthony Frazier will be at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Morganton.
Anthony was shot in northeast Charlotte on Jan. 2 after returning from a birthday celebration in the city with family members. He had turned 14 the day before Christmas.
Anthony was shot while in a vehicle with a relative who had pulled into the relative’s driveway in the 2200 block of Finchley Drive, and died the next day. It’s not known what let up to the shooting or whether Anthony was targeted.
Two men in their teens to early 20s are suspected of being involved in the shooting in the Eastwood Acres neighborhood.
Last Thursday, family members and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police pleaded for tips from the public. There are few leads in the case, CMPD officials said.
There have been no other updates about the case from police.
Rewards of up to $15,000 are being offered through Crime Stoppers; its anonymous tip line is 704-334-1600. People also may call CMPD at 704-432-8477.
A GoFundMe page to help the Frazier family has raised more than $10,500. Community members in the Kannapolis area also have been bringing donations to the police department, which said it was “heartbroken” over the killing.
Anthony was the son of Officer Daniel Frazier and his wife, Brandi; the couple also has a 10-year-old daughter.
Anthony was an eighth grade student at Kannapolis Middle, where he played several sports and was a member of Cabarrus Students Taking A Right Stands, a group that focuses on community engagement and bolstering leadership skills.
The Fraziers previously lived in Morganton, according to the obituary from Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese.
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
