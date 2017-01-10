Mail carrier fainted when arrested, taken for evaluation

A U.S. mail carrier fainted and was taken for an evaluation when she was arrested on charges of selling a highly addictive opiate while mail was in her vehicle, Iredell County sheriff’s Capt. William Hamby said.
Michelle Barton Rogers, 39, of Statesville, was arrested at the main post office in Statesville last week by Iredell County narcotics investigators and U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents.
Hamby said Rogers’ bail was set at a low $5,000 unsecured on purpose. Because of mental health issues and because she had passed out, “we did not want her in jail,” he said.
Rogers is accused of selling Opana pills to an undercover narcotics investigator in eastern Iredell County, Sheriff Darren Campbell said Friday.
Rogers was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, both felonies. Rogers faces a Jan. 25 hearing in Iredell County Criminal District Court.
She was arrested after sheriff’s drug investigators learned she was selling prescription Opana pills, Campbell said. According to the drug’s website, Opana is a pain killer that exposes patients and other users to the risks of opioid addiction, abuse and misuse, “which can lead to overdose and death.”
The drug’s manufacturer, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., urges doctors to prescribe Opana only to patients for whom alternative treatment options, such as non-opioid analgesics and immediate-release opioids, are ineffective or not tolerated.
Sheriff’s investigators handled the case and asked the U.S. Postal Service only to help in her arrest, Hamby said. Containers of mail were in her vehicle when the undercover buy was made, he said, but “it is not our belief she was taking anything from the U.S. Mail.”
