Man get 25 years for molesting 4-year-old boy

A 20-year-old Morganton man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday for molesting a 4-year-old boy.
After a three-day trial, a Burke County jury found Christopher Isaiah Allen guilty of first-degree sexual offense with a child as an adult offender. The jury returned its verdict after deliberating for about 2 1/2 hours, the Burke County District Attorney’s Office said.
Allen had lived in Burke County for about a week when he molested the boy, who was visiting the home where Allen was staying on Jan. 23, 2015, prosecutors said.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
