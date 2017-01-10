Woman accused of having sex with a dog, trading child porn images

A Salisbury woman is accused of having sex with a dog and trading child pornography images with a man.
Wendy Arlene Kasper, 36, was arrested on Friday and charged with felony secret peeping with a recording device, possessing photographic images from secret peeping and three counts of crimes against nature. She was jailed on $25,000 bail.
Kasper committed sexual acts with a dog numerous times and secretly video-recorded a child in a bathroom for sexual gratification, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.
Kasper is accused of trading child pornography images with Joshua Douglas Martorelli, 33, also of Salisbury.
Sheriff’s detective have obtained arrest warrants for Martorelli on charges of felony possessing photographic images from secret peeping and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Martorelli was last seen in the Old Concord Road area of Salisbury.
Anyone with information on Martorelli’s whereabouts is asked to call sheriff’s Lt. C.A. Moose at 704-216-8687 or sheriff’s Detective C.J. Gordy at 704-216-8710. If you fear retribution, want to remain anonymous and possibly collect an award of up to $1,000, call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245 or submit information anytime at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/.
