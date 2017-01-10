Statesville police search for car that killed elderly man on Sullivan Road

Statesville police on Tuesday released photos of a car they said hit and killed a 76-year-old man on Sullivan Road on Friday and then drove away.
Alfred Waugh, 76, of Statesville was hit in front of the Waffle House at about 7:20 p.m., police said. Iredell County EMS immediately took him to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where he died.
The driver continued north on Sullivan Road, police said.
The car is a gold or silver, possibly older model Nissan Sentra or similar car.
Anyone with information about the car or who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340. Callers can remain anonymous.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
