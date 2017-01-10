Statesville police search for car that killed elderly man on Sullivan Road

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement? Pause

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

1:26 Charlotte meets Clayton Wilcox

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

0:45 Ben Boulware on Clemson's approach

0:26 Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow describes what it is like to come up big in title game

2:18 Clemson's Dabo Swinney on winning it all

1:19 Riki Rachtman "Racing Rocks!" radio

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall