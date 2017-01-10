NASCAR Fan Appreciation Day to feature driver autographs, Q & A’s

Twenty NASCAR drivers and team owner Richard Childress are scheduled to sign autographs and participate in Q & A’s at NASCAR Fan Appreciation Day on Jan. 21 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in uptown Charlotte. The event includes free admission to the Hall of Fame.
Childress and the drivers will appear as follows:
Session 1, 9:30 a.m.: Childress, Austin Dillon and Ty Dillon.
Session 2, 10:30 a.m.: Aric Almirola, Ryan Reed, Timothy Peters.
Session 3: 11:30 a.m.: Kasey Kahne Daniel Suárez, John Hunter Nemechek.
Session 4: 12:30 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr., Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson.
Session 5: 2 p.m.: Chase Elliott, Blake Koch, Kaz Grala.
Session 6: 3 p.m.: David Ragan, Brennan Poole, Christopher Bell.
Session 7: 4 p.m. Paul Menard, Brendan Gaughan, Johnny Sauter.
Q&A sessions with all of the above drivers will begin 30 minutes before their autograph session and are open to everyone. Members of the NASCAR Next program and NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2017 inductees Rick Hendrick and Mark Martin also will participate in Q&As.
The event will follow the previous night’s NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2017 Induction Ceremony, scheduled for 8 p.m. on NBCSN.
As in previous years, current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series stars will help present each inductee. Presenters will include seven-time champion driver Jimmie Johnson, along with drivers Matt Kenseth, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon and Ty Dillon.
Tickets to the induction ceremony: nascarhall.com/inductees/induction-ceremony.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments