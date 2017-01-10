West Rowan High student had gun and knife on campus

A West Rowan High student is accused of bringing a knife and gun to school on Friday.
Stephen McClary, 16, was charged with two counts of having weapons on campus or other educational property and possession of a firearm by a minor. He was jailed on $10,000 bail.
McClary was arrested after a student told the assistant principal that McClary was carrying a gun on campus. Officials removed McClary from class and asked what weapons he had. McClary said he had a knife in his right boot, which he removed.
Officials found a .45 caliber handgun wrapped in a towel in McClary’s backpack. The gun was not loaded and no magazines were found, deputies said.
McClary is accused of taking the gun without permission while visiting a relative over Christmas.
