Arrest made in killing of man after shots fired into home north of uptown

Police on Tuesday arrested a man in the October killing of 48-year-old Ralph Anthony Johnson in a north Charlotte home.
Johnson was fatally shot at 3:24 a.m. Oct. 19 in the 5400 block of Datha Avenue, off Statesville Road. Shots were fired into the home, and the shooter forced his way inside, police said. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
Police said they arrested Samuel Antoine Smith Jr., 24, of Kannapolis, without incident, interviewed him at police headquarters and charged him with murder.
Police are not saying if they know the motive for the shooting but encourage anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS (8477) and speak with a homicide detective, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
