‘Victim’ arrested after shooting at men who jumped and beat him

A “victim” was arrested Tuesday after a month-long investigation, accused of shooting at two men who jumped and beat him in a Statesville parking lot.
Joshua Lynn Sylvester, 24, of Statesville was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm inside the city limits. Sylvester was jailed on $100,000 bail.
Statesville police credit tips from the public for the arrest after they released surveillance images to the media.
The incident happened about 3 p.m. Dec. 5 in the 2580 block of Davie Avenue, police said.
Responding to a report of shots fired, police said they learned two males had been outside a store looking inside at another male, waiting on him to leave the store. Once the man left, the others “jumped” and beat him, police said.
The victim managed to get up and head to his vehicle, where he retrieved a handgun. He then chased and fired shots at them, police said. No one was hit by the shots.
Witnesses said one of the males being chased got into a vehicle and left. The other man ran away.
The man with the handgun returned to his vehicle and left with a female driver.
Police have obtained arrest warrants for one of the men suspected of attacking Sylvester. Terrance Dujuan Smith, 23, of Statesville, is charged with simple assault. He has not been arrested.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments