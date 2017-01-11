Do you recognize Huntersville bank robbery suspect?

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement? Pause

2:18 Clemson's Dabo Swinney on winning it all

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

1:26 Charlotte meets Clayton Wilcox

1:53 Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship

3:25 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

0:26 Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow describes what it is like to come up big in title game