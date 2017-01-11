Do you recognize Huntersville bank robbery suspect?

Huntersville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing First Citizens Bank in the 16800 block of Statesville Road shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The man ran from the bank with an amount of cash police are not disclosing. He is 5-feet-9 to 5-feet-10 inches tall and slender. He wore a tan or brown Carhartt-type jacket, sunglasses and a black-and-white baseball cap.
Police on Wednesday released surveillance photos of the suspect in hopes someone will recognize him. Anyone with information is asked to call Huntersville police Lt. Andrew Dempski at 704-464-5400.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
