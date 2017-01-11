Citizen’s Facebook video of erratic driver leads to DWI arrest

A Union County woman was arrested on a charge of driving while impaired after a passenger in a car behind her videotaped the erratic driving on her cellphone and posted it on her Facebook page.
The video shows the driver crossing the center line on two-lane White Store Road at least twice. On a hill, the driver is shown returning to her lane seconds before she would have hit an oncoming car head-in.
The driver ended up being arrested days later, not for the incident on White Store Road but for one on another Union County road.
A deputy on the Sheriff’s Alcohol Field Enforcement team, or SAFE, came across the Facebook video, identified the car and driver a couple of days later and put out an alert, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Underwood said..
On Friday, a deputy spotted the car on U.S. 74 near the intersection with Indian Trail Fairview Road. Because of traffic, the deputy couldn’t get to the car but alerted other deputies in the area.
Deputies saw the car moving erratically and charged driver Bailey Ann Smith, age 26, with DWI. Her court hearing is scheduled for March 14 in Union County Criminal District Court.
Smith also faces trial on charges related to a Dec. 16 traffic incident, including hit-and-run/leaving the scene of property damage and child not in the rear seat, court records show.
“Great job by the SAFE Unit and all deputies following up on this matter last week,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook on Tuesday.
Underwood said he wasn’t certain what information led the SAFE team deputy to the White Store Road video on Facebook. A sheriff’s sergeant got the person’s permission to post the video on the sheriff’s office Facebook page as a public service announcement, he said.
The person gave her permission but asked not be named, and has since removed the video from her personal Facebook page, Underwood said.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
