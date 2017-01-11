Man who thought he was meeting child for sex ends up in handcuffs

A man who thought he was meeting up with a child to perform sex acts ended up in handcuffs instead, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Christopher Scott Haas, 37, of Lenoir, was charged with felony solicitation of a child by computer/indecent liberties with a child. Haas was jailed on $50,000 bail.
Sheriff’s investigators conducted an undercover operation on Tuesday after learning that Haas “was engaged in inappropriate conversation with a minor through social media,” the sheriff’s office said.
Haas went to a predetermined site where he thought he would meet the child. Investigators met him instead and took him into custody.
