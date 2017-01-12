Crime

January 12, 2017 2:54 PM

Woman accused of stealing diamond rings from Lincolnton area business

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

A Denver, N.C., woman is accused of stealing two diamond rings valued at $2,025 from a Lincolnton area business.

The owner of a business at N.C. 27 and N.C. 150 east of Lincolnton told sheriff’s investigators that a woman he knows stole the rings last Friday.

When he realized the rings were missing, the owner called the woman. She told him she had the rings and would keep them in a safe place, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

The rings were never returned, and warrants were issued Tuesday charging Regina Faye Hunt, 56, with felony larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Hunt was taken into custody without incident at her home on Wednesday and was jailed on $3,000 bail.

