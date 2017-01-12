162 charged with DWI in Mecklenburg County during holiday crackdown

Police arrested 162 drivers on DWI charges in Mecklenburg County during the Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s annual Holiday Booze It & Lose It enforcement campaign.
Mecklenburg ranked third in DWI arrests during the campaign. Wake County topped the state with 247 DWI arrests, followed by Guilford County, where 177 DWI arrests were made.
State and local law enforcement arrested and charged 2,664 drivers statewide for driving while impaired – 2,400 were alcohol-related and 264 were drug-related.
“Removing just one impaired driver from our roads can save a life and during this campaign, law enforcement removed 116 impaired drivers on average each day,” Don Nail, director of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, said Thursday.
During the four-week campaign, law enforcement agencies across North Carolina issued 108,951 traffic and criminal charges at 8,439 sobriety-checking stations and “saturation” patrols.
The number of fatalities resulting from an impaired driver dropped 16.7 percent last year, with 359 deaths in North Carolina in 2016.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
