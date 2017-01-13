Man fatally stabbed in Charlotte’s second homicide in one day

A man was stabbed to death Thursday night in Charlotte’s sixth homicide of the year and the second in one day.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police received a call at 10:05 p.m. that a person had been stabbed in the 500 block of Blendwood Drive, off The Plaza in northeast Charlotte.
Officers found the victim, who was taken to Carolinas Medical Center by Medic and later pronounced dead, police said. The victim’s identity will be released after his family is notified.
Initial information indicates that the victim and person who stabbed him were known to each other, police said.
Thursday afternoon, the owner of an African imported foods store was found fatally shot in his North Tryon Street business.
Massaquoi Kotay, 45, was found in the Mina African Mart in the 4400 block of North Tryon near Sugar Creek Road shortly after 2 p.m., police said.
Detectives believe Kotay and his shooter were involved in an altercation inside the business that led to the shooting, according to police.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
