Gastonia teen dies in wreck late Friday

A Gastonia teen died late Friday when he crashed into a tree off Robinwood Road.
Thomas Smith IV, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene after his southbound 2006 Ford Mustang left the right side of the road near Laurel Lane at 10:20 p.m.
Smith’s front-seat passenger was taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia with serious injuries. Speed contributed to the wreck, Gastonia police Sgt. K.C. McCabe said Saturday.
Anyone who saw the crash or has more information is asked to call Gastonia police Officer J. Bain at 704-866- 6702.
