January 14, 2017 1:32 PM

Newly hired Gaston County jailer suspended on domestic violence charge

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

A newly hired Gaston County jailer was suspended Saturday on a domestic violence charge.

Charles Donald McGinnis was hired Jan. 3, Sheriff Alan Cloninger said.

The domestic violence order was served on McGinnis at 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff. McGinnis was immediately suspended from the sheriff’s office pending the outcome of a criminal and internal affairs investigation, Cloninger said.

Gaston County Department of Social Services and Gastonia police are investigating the complaint.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

