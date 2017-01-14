Newly hired Gaston County jailer suspended on domestic violence charge

A newly hired Gaston County jailer was suspended Saturday on a domestic violence charge.
Charles Donald McGinnis was hired Jan. 3, Sheriff Alan Cloninger said.
The domestic violence order was served on McGinnis at 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff. McGinnis was immediately suspended from the sheriff’s office pending the outcome of a criminal and internal affairs investigation, Cloninger said.
Gaston County Department of Social Services and Gastonia police are investigating the complaint.
