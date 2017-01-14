Family of slain 80-year-old Statesville businessman offers $15,000 reward

The family of an 80-year-old Statesville businessman fatally shot during a robbery in his home is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.
“Our family needs this information to be at peace,” Lindsay Moose, granddaughter of victim Hugh Lee Moose, told the (Statesville ) Record & Landmark. “My grandfather deserves this justice.”
Moose was found dead last Tuesday night in his home in the 500 block of Shiloh Road off Highway 70. Deputies responded after a 911 hang up call was made about 7:30 p.m.
Moose owned Hugh’s Sheet Metal and had rental properties, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
Investigators believe someone broke in through a side door and that the death was possibly the result of a robbery, The Record & Landmark reported.
Iredell County sheriff’s investigators are searching for a man seen in the area at the time, Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
The man is white, about 5-feet-10-inches tall, and 25 to 35 years old. He was clean-shaven, has sandy blonde hai and wore light brown Carhartt-style overhauls. He was carrying a black backpack, the sheriff said.
Anyone who saw or knows the man is asked to call the sheriff’s office homicide hotline at 704-928-9804 or Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments