January 15, 2017 6:42 PM

Car set on fire, flames spread to mobile home in north Charlotte

A car was set on fire in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, officials said.

The flames started around 6 a.m. at 503 Malcolm Lane and spread from the car to a mobile home.

Two cars near the house had all four tires slashed and a car in the driveway appears to have been burned.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fires and surrounded the area with police tape.

Four adults and two children were displaced. According to Medic, no one was injured.

The estimated cost of damages is $15,000.

