Shots fired in back-to-back robberies of Charlotte restaurants

Two armed robbers struck two west Charlotte restaurants Tuesday morning, firing shots at both sites and stealing phones from the patrons of one of them.
According to Observer news partner, WBTV, police say the robberies took place at the Waffle House on Stetson Drive and at the Jack in the Box on North Tryon Street. The robberies took place 30 minutes apart; the restaurants are 3 miles from each other. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they were unable to confirm that the two incidents are related. Multiple suspects are being sought.
At 2:51 a.m., police say two suspects entered the Waffle House and demanded money at gunpoint. One of the robbers opened fire on the restaurant’s safe but it did not open. The robbers then took phones from several customers before fleeing.
At 3:22 a.m., officers answered an armed robbery call at the Jack in The Box on the 10100 block of North Tryon. According to WBTV, a restaurant worker reported that shots were fired into the business but nothing was taken and no injuries occurred.
In a third case of westside gun violence, police say they are hunting for multiple suspects in the shooting of a man in a Walmart parking lot at 2:10 a.m. The man was struck in the face outside of the Wilkinson Boulevard store but is expected to recover.
This is a developing story; check back to charlotteobserver.com for updates.
