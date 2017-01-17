Prominent Charlotte clothier charged with assaulting woman

William Wilson, a prominent Charlotte clothing designer, was released from the Mecklenburg County jail Tuesday night after being charged with assaulting a woman acquaintance.
Wilson, 41, denied the accusation in an interview with the Observer.
The owner of William Wilson Custom Clothier was arrested Sunday and charged with assaulting a female, according to sheriff’s department records.
WBTV, the Observer’s news partner, reported that according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a woman told officers that Wilson pushed her several times on January 6 near uptown’s Romare Bearden Park.
Wilson denied striking the woman, who he said was a friend.
“My mother is a domestic violence survivor, I would never hit a woman, period,” he told the Observer not long after his release. “I’ve never hit a female in my life.”
Wilson was arrested Sunday and released shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.
In 2010, Wilson founded the William Wilson Foundation to raise money to fight domestic violence, according to his web site. It says he also hosts an annual private celebrity golf tournament to raise money for the William Wilson Domestic Violence Scholarship at UNC-Charlotte.
Wilson has tens of thousands of followers on social media, WBTV reported. He has designed clothes for local and national sports figures, entertainers, newscasters and business leaders.
