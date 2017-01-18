Union County man jailed on child porn charges

An Indian Trail man was jailed on child pornography charges after authorities seized electronic devices from his home.
David Jerome Garrett, 51, was charged with six felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and jailed on $75,000 bail.
Deputies received several “cyber tips” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child porn images had been uploaded from internet addresses associated with Garrett, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies and federal agents executed a search warrant at Garrett’s home and seized the devices that had child porn on them. The State Bureau of Investigation assisted with the case.
