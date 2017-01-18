Man wearing gloves sought in Statesville business owner’s killing

A man sought in the fatal shooting of 80-year-old Statesville business owner Hugh Lee Moose had earlier knocked on another homeowner’s door and asked the homeowner to call a number for him.
Iredell County sheriff’s investigators on Wednesday released details of the encounter in hopes others who might have been approached by the man can help identify him.
Moose was found dead on Jan. 10 in his home in the 500 block of Shiloh Road off Highway 70. Deputies responded after a 911 hang up call was made about 7:30 p.m. Investigators on Wednesday said Moose made that call.
Moose owned Hugh’s Sheet Metal and had rental properties. His family is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Investigators believe someone broke in through a side door and that the death was possibly the result of a robbery, The (Statesville) Record & Landmark reported.
The man sought in the case told the homeowner whose phone he asked to use that he’d been walking a long time. The man came from East Broad Street and was trying to get to Old Mountain Road, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man never took his gloves off and asked the homeowner to dial a number for him starting with “704-350,” the sheriff’s office said.
The call was never completed, so it can’t be traced, investigators said. “The man then was given directions to Old Mountain Road and left on foot,” according to the sheriff’s office.
A man with the same description was seen near Moose’s home around the time Moose was shot. The man is white, about 5-feet-10-inches tall, and 25 to 35 years old. He was clean-shaven, has sandy blonde hair and wore light brown Carhartt-style overhauls. He was carrying a black backpack, the sheriff said.
“Investigators are unable to confirm if the information the unidentified man gave to the citizen is true or not, but it is possible he may have stopped at another person’s house asking for directions, called someone for a ride or may have been in the East Broad St area earlier in the day,” the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone who saw or knows the man is asked to call the sheriff’s office homicide hotline at 704-928-9804 or Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
