2 sought in Mooresville stabbing

Mooresville police are asking the public for help in finding two suspects in Tuesday’s stabbing of a man in the 700 block of Cascade Street.
The victim, Rodrick Wayne Miller, 30, of Mooresville, drove himself to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed about 4:30 p.m., police said. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Police have obtained arrest warrants for Jeremiah Nathaniel White, 21, of Mooresville, and Nicholas Pyaz Tucker, 27, of Statesville.
White is on probation for possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana from a 2013 case. He also has 17 pending charges, including six separate incidents of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, sell of cocaine, sell of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and felony probation violation.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of White and Tucker is asked to call the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311 or Mooresville-South Iredell Crime Stoppers 704-658-9056.
