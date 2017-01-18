Have you seen this robbery suspect?

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a victim in an apartment off West Boulevard on Wednesday.
CMPD says two suspects forced their way into an apartment in the 2700 block of Watson Drive and demanded money shortly before 3:30 p.m. They fired guns inside the apartment several times, and CMPD said one round hit an adjacent unit. No one was hurt. The suspects fled in a vehicle, for which police didn’t provide a description.
One suspect is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall, with a medium build and shoulder length dreadlocks. He’s pictured in the surveillance photos. Police didn’t provide a detailed description of the second suspect.
Police said anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
