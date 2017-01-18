Man dead, 2 injured in Rock Hill shooting

One person was killed and two others seriously injured after they were shot in Rock Hill Wednesday, authorities said.
Police were called to the 600 block of Blake Street around 7 p.m. after a report of shots being fired. When they got to the scene, they found one man dead and another injured.
The injured man was flown to Carolinas Medical Center.
A short time later a third victim showed up at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill. Police said both the second and third victim have life-threatening injuries.
No names have been released.
Officers have not said what may have transpired before the shooting, but said they are investigating the death as a homicide.
There is no word on a possible motive or suspect.
