Man dead, 2 injured in Rock Hill shooting

1:05 Save Our Health Care Rally Pause

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.

2:23 NAACP leader discusses HB2

1:20 500 laptops given to CMS students

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

5:00 Pickering discusses Middle East peace

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story