Sex offender accused of exposing himself to 6-year-old

A registered sex offender is accused of exposing himself to a 6-year-old.
Mark David Smith Jr., 32, of Morganton also is accused of forcing the child to sit on his lap, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.
The victim disclosed the incident when interviewed by authorities on Tuesday at the The Gingerbread House: Burke County Child Advocacy Center in Morganton.
Smith was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday, charged with indecent liberties against a child and jailed on $25,000 bail.
