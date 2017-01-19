3 arrested after vehicle involved in prescription fraud wrecks

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested three of four suspects after a vehicle involved in a prescription fraud fled from police and crashed at the dead-end of Oakdale Road near Interstate 485 late Wednesday.
About 8:40 p.m., police went to Walgreens in the 9400 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road where four people in a vehicle had dropped off a forged prescription and then returned to retrieve the drug.
When officers tried to stop the vehicle as it was leaving, the driver refused to stop and drove onto I-485, police said.
“The officers did not engage in a pursuit, but did observe the suspects exit onto Oakdale,” CMPD Lt. Andrew Harris said in a news release. “The suspects wrecked at the dead-end of Oakdale when their vehicle hit a curb.”
All four occupants left the vehicle, and three were apprehended and charged with felony conspiracy, Harris said.
One of the suspects also was charged with prescription fraud, while another suspect was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and a third suspect with resist/obstruct/delay an officer after he was apprehended by a K-9 unit.
Police said they will release the names of the suspects once they appear before a magistrate on Thursday.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments