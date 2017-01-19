Crime

Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers sworn in to provide protection at Donald Trump inaugural

About 60 Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were sworn in by the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning to assist at Donald Trump’s inaugural on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police Department requested CMPD’s assistance, the fourth straight presidential inauguration CMPD has helped.

The CMPD team will return to Charlotte on Saturday, CMPD spokesman Officer Keith Trietley said.

