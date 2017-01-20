Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer injured, driver charged with DWI

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was hospitalized after being hit by a driver charged with driving while impaired early Friday.
Police said Lance Lee Owens, 25, ran a red light at Tyvola Road and Old Pineville Road, striking the officer’s unmarked patrol car at 12:09 a.m.
The officer was treated at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center for minor injuries and then released.
Owens was arrested and charged with DWI, resist/obstruct/delay, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
A passenger in Owens’ car, 22-year-old Jevail Owens, had warrants out for his arrest and was taken into custody.
