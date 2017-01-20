Parents arrested after baby and 16-month-old hospitalized

A Taylorsville couple was charged with child abuse-related counts this week involving their 7-week-old baby and 16-month-old child.
Alexander County sheriff’s investigators charged Zachary Elijah Puckett, 22, with three counts of felony child abuse and Summer Brianna Lewis, 25, with accessory after the fact of felony child abuse. Puckett was in the Alexander County Jail on $750,000 bail on Friday and Lewis on a $75,000 bail.
Sheriff’s investigators said they received a report Jan. 5 from the Alexander County Department of Social Services regarding possible child abuse. Investigators went to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston Salem, where the baby and child had been taken.
The sheriff’s office is not disclosing what injuries the baby and child suffered but said the victims are now in the custody of Alexander County DSS.
Puckett and Lewis were arrested after they went to the sheriff’s office for questioning. Their first court appearances are scheduled for Monday in Alexander County District Court.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments