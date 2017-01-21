Alcohol, speed appear to have contributed to fatal Charlotte wreck

Alcohol and speed appear to have contributed to a fatal wreck in northwest Charlotte late Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Michael Robert Kneepkens, 58, died after he hit two large trees off Mount Holly-Huntersville Road at 11:10 p.m. He was not wearing a seat belt, police said.
Kneepkens’ red four-door 2003 Mazda veered off the right side of the road in the 7500 block and traveled several feet in the grass before hitting the trees. Medic pronounced Kneepkens dead at the scene. Kneepkens was alone in the car.
Any witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or CMPD Detective Steve Williams at 704-432-2169.
