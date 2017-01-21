Gas pumps compromised at Indian Trail 7-11

Gas pumps at a 7-11 in Indian Trail were comprised last week, and drivers should check their credit card/bank card activity for possible fraud, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.
The 7-11 is in the 300 block of Unionville-Indian Trail Road, where at least two pumps were compromised, investigators said
Deputies went to the station on Friday morning after an employee doing routine maintenance found compromised integrity seals on a pump and unusual data ribbon cables attached to the pump’s data board.
Deputies are unaware of any credit/debit cards being intercepted, but encourage drivers who bought fuel there to check their credit card or bank card activity to verify recent activity.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments