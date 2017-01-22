Car does a ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ in Concord, ending police chase

Law enforcement in Concord said a crash on Miami Church Road just before 2 p.m. Sunday was the result of a police chase that started in Locust.
A Locust Police official said the chase started when two suspects stole from a Wal-Mart.
Two people – a man and a woman – were arrested after the crash.
Neighbors say the car went airborne after going off the side of the road.
“It probably came 10 feet in the air,” said Roger Smith, who lives in the home near where the car crashed.
One police officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The car with the suspects inside was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
Smith said one of the suspects was found near his home.
“Guy got out and run behind my trailer,” Smith said. “They surrounded him, got the dogs out here, and about an hour later, they found him in front of my trailer here, and they apprehended him.”
Tony Cox, another neighbor who lives near the scene of the crash, said he has never seen so many police cars in this community.
“Usually cars just keep going by every day. You don’t get a whole stop out here with cops and a Dukes of Hazzard across the ditch over there through a telephone pole,” Cox said.
Comments