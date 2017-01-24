Bicyclist struck, killed on Monroe Road

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car on Monroe Road in Charlotte Monday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Tuesday.
At 6:49 p.m., CMPD responded to a collision in the 4800 block of Monroe Road.
Pedro Tovar III, 34, was riding a bicycle in the inbound lanes of Monroe Road when a 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL65 driven by Henry Satterwhite, 19, struck the bike, CMPD said. Tovar was thrown to the pavement.
Sattwerwhite immediately stopped the car and tried to aid Tovar by the side of the road.
The incident happened about an hour after sunset. Tovar did not have a helmet, was wearing dark clothing, had no reflectors on his bike and did not have any bike lights activated at the time of the collision, according to police.
Medic responded to the scene and pronounced Tovar dead.
Excessive speed and alcohol are not suspected as contributing factors in the crash, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Major Crash Unit. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
