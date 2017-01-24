Artist’s rendering released for suspect in Statesville homicide

The Iredell County sheriff has issued a sketch of the suspect in a Jan. 10 homicide in Statesville and is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the man wearing a stocking cap and a Carhartt-type jacket.
The victim was Hugh Lee Moose, who was shot and killed around 7 p.m. at his home on Shiloh Road in Statesville around 7 p.m. on Jan. 10.
Sheriff Darren Campbell said one person was observed in the area before the shooting and was seen walking from the area of the victim’s home within minutes of the first 911 call. The sketch was prepared with the assistance of witnesses and a forensic artist from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division. Anyone with information should call the Iredell County Sheriff’s homicide hotline, 704-928-9804.
Karen Garloch: 704-358-5078, @kgarloch
Comments