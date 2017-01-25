CMPD to drivers: Don’t want your car stolen? Here’s one idea.....

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are dealing with a rash of auto thefts where drivers left their cars unattended while the motor was still running.
The problem is citywide, police said Wednesday morning in announcing a new public awareness campaign.
From Jan. 1 to Jan. 22, 189 vehicles were stolen in Charlotte, police said. At least 50 were stolen with keys left in the ignition or elsewhere in the car.
The number of cars stolen this year represents a 60 percent increase from the 115 thefts during the same period in 2016, police said.
Thefts are occurring in private driveways and at convenience stores and other public areas.
The biggest excuse for leaving their cars running while unattended? To warm them up during the cold weather, police said.
From 6 to 9 a.m. Thursday, police will reward drivers at four QuikTrip convenience stores who show officers their keys. Drivers will receive coupons for free drinks provided by QuikTrip. Officers also will cover other Crime Prevention topics and hand out literature to drivers.
“QuikTrip is pleased to partner with our friends in law enforcement for the public awareness campaign,” Tom Takach, QuikTrip’s Carolinas Division manager, said in a CMPD news release. “We join the police department with the simple message: Always turn off your vehicle, always take your keys with you, lock your doors and secure your valuables. If everyone adheres to these simple things, we can defeat those with criminal intent.”
Police will be a Quik Trips at 3025 Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte, 4937 Sunset Road in north Charlotte, 6721 Albemarle Road in east Charlotte and 116 Clanton Road in south Charlotte.
